The Denver Broncos will clash with the Indianapolis Colts in the beginning of Week 5 in the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season starts with Thursday Night Football when the Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts in Empower Field at Mile High. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. You can enjoy the game in fuboTV (Free Trial) and Amazon Prime Video in the US. If you’re in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Last Sunday, the Broncos suffered a 32-23 loss against the Raiders in a crucial matchup within the AFC West. Furthermore, Denver has been severely hit by injuries and now they've lost their star running back Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the season. Russell Wilson is in doubt to play the game because of a right shoulder injury, but the quarterback guaranteed that he'll be on the field. The good news for the Broncos is they're undefeated at home (2-0).

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022 NFL regular season. A team which was considered by many as a Super Bowl contender has a 1-2-1 record and Matt Ryan's era as a quarterback has already nine fumbles through just four games. The running game has been lackluster after a great 2021 and Jonathan Taylor will be a game time decision considering his right ankle injury.

Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 8:15 AM (CST) (Friday)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 Am (Friday)

Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, CTV, NFL Game Pass.

China: Tencent, NFL Game Pass.

Germany: Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, NOW TV, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (Free Trial), Amazon Prime Video, NFL Game Pass.

UK: Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Broncos are favorites at home by three points in the spread. The moneyline is -175 for Denver and +145 for the Colts. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Denver Broncos -175 Totals 42.5 points Indianapolis Colts +145

Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Although the Thursday Night Football game of Week 5 between the Broncos and the Colts is not available on NFL RedZone, you can get ready to check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, you can enjoy the game from Denver in fuboTV (Free Trial).