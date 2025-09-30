Dolphins receive latest update on Tyreek Hill’s surgery

Tyreek Hill suffered a serious injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season, marking a critical moment for the Miami Dolphins. The play, which occurred during the victory over the New York Jets, left a difficult gap to fill for a franchise currently sitting at 1-3.

The Dolphins receiver suffered a knee dislocation and multiple ligament tears, including the anterior cruciate ligament, during Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The play drew attention for the severity of the injury and its impact on the team.

Hours after the win against New York, Hill underwent surgery, and there was uncertainty about whether he would require additional procedures. It has now been confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season, with the possibility of being sidelined for part of the 2026 campaign as well.

Hill’s surgery

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest update on Hill’s surgery via X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the procedure has been completed. “It went very well according to his doctors,” Schefter reported.

Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins

Schefter also added that, according to Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, no additional surgery is necessary. “It’s about rehab, and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season,” the insider paraphrased.

The Dolphins’ new addition

To replace Hill, the Dolphins are expected to sign veteran WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the Saints’ practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Wilson played two seasons with Miami (2022-23), recording 12 receptions for 136 yards in 2022 and then 22 receptions, 296 yards, and 3 touchdowns in 2023.