Trending topics:
NFL

Dolphins receive latest update on Tyreek Hill’s surgery

Tyreek Hill has come out of surgery following the serious injury he suffered during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 victory over the New York Jets.

By Ignacio Cairola

Tyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill suffered a serious injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season, marking a critical moment for the Miami Dolphins. The play, which occurred during the victory over the New York Jets, left a difficult gap to fill for a franchise currently sitting at 1-3.

The Dolphins receiver suffered a knee dislocation and multiple ligament tears, including the anterior cruciate ligament, during Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The play drew attention for the severity of the injury and its impact on the team.

Hours after the win against New York, Hill underwent surgery, and there was uncertainty about whether he would require additional procedures. It has now been confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season, with the possibility of being sidelined for part of the 2026 campaign as well.

Advertisement

Hill’s surgery

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest update on Hill’s surgery via X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the procedure has been completed. “It went very well according to his doctors,” Schefter reported.

Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins

Advertisement

Schefter also added that, according to Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, no additional surgery is necessary. “It’s about rehab, and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season,” the insider paraphrased.

NFL News: Tyreek Hill shares latest message after serious injury in Dolphins win vs Jets

see also

NFL News: Tyreek Hill shares latest message after serious injury in Dolphins win vs Jets

The Dolphins’ new addition

To replace Hill, the Dolphins are expected to sign veteran WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the Saints’ practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Wilson played two seasons with Miami (2022-23), recording 12 receptions for 136 yards in 2022 and then 22 receptions, 296 yards, and 3 touchdowns in 2023.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Dolphins bring back familiar face for Tua Tagovailoa to replace Tyreek Hill
NFL

Dolphins bring back familiar face for Tua Tagovailoa to replace Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill shares latest message after serious injury in Dolphins win vs Jets
NFL

Tyreek Hill shares latest message after serious injury in Dolphins win vs Jets

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill faces potential extended absence following devastating injury
NFL

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill faces potential extended absence following devastating injury

Mbappe scores hat-trick in away UCL game: How many times have Messi and Ronaldo done it?
Soccer

Mbappe scores hat-trick in away UCL game: How many times have Messi and Ronaldo done it?

Better Collective Logo