Drake Maye earns big praise from Patriots in Jets win, responds with a bold statement

Drake Maye is putting up MVP-caliber numbers week after week, and New England Patriots fans are fully aware of it. After a big Week 11 win over the New York Jets, the young quarterback finally addressed whether he agrees with the praise coming his way.

In the 27–14 victory, Maye once again showcased his poise and efficiency. Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium erupted with “MVP” chants every time the offense took the field — but Maye continues to deflect the attention.

“I think it was a big time for him stepping up, and it’s been great for him to get all these reps, to keep getting these reps,” Maye said about the MVP chants being for rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, via a transcript from the team. “He wants to be great. He’s just showing up every day and asking questions. Get out here, rookie. Yeah, sorry about that. Yeah, I think just continuing for him to keep going the oncoming weeks and know that him and Mondre and our backs, we can create a good one-two thing going. Looking forward to have Mondre back, but TreVeyon stepped up huge.”

Drake Maye can’t avoid the MVP conversation much longer

If there’s a team shocking the NFL this season, it’s New England. Few expected the Patriots to return to contention so quickly, especially with a second-year quarterback and a new head coach at the helm.

But Mike Vrabel has completely transformed the franchise. His system has unlocked Drake Maye’s full potential, and that pairing has proven to be a winning formula.

On Thursday night, Maye delivered another elite performance, finishing with a 73.5% completion rate, 281 yards, one touchdown, and a 107.6 QB rating. At this point, those numbers almost feel routine.

Through 11 weeks, Maye has been one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the league. He leads the NFL in passing yards (2,836) and completion percentage (71.9%), is tied with Jared Goff for the most passing touchdowns (20), and owns the sixth-best QB rating (113.2 among qualified QBs).

Last week, after the road win over the Buccaneers, Maye also heard MVP chants and jokingly claimed they were for Baker Mayfield. But with the way he’s playing, it’s clear who the fans are really cheering for.

What’s next for the Patriots?

At 9–2, the Patriots currently hold the best record in the NFL (with the rest of Week 11 still to be played). And their path only gets smoother before their Week 14 bye.

New England is set to face the Bengals and the Giants — two matchups in which the Patriots could realistically extend their win total. If everything goes their way, they could head into the bye with an impressive 11–2 record.

