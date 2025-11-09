Drake Maye sends message to Baker Mayfield on MVP battle after Patriots’ win over Bucs

The New England Patriots and Drake Maye beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield in a very good game of NFL football. After the game, Maye referred to Mayfield as they are both MVP candidates.

Speaking to Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports after the game, Maye was asked about MVP chants going on during the game. He sent a message of admiration to Mayfield in his reply. “MVP [chants] for Baker. Baker is playing his butt off. I’m a big fan of Baker’s game, they are a very good football team, but we travel well, that’s the Patriots, that’s us!”

The Pats won 28-23 against the Buccaneers. However, the QB duel was unbelievable. Maye completed 16/31 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and one intercpetion. Mayfield ended the game completing 28/43 passes, 273 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. Overall, It was top-tier quarterbacking from both signal-callers.

The Pats unleashed a new weapon

Despite the Pats’ good season, much was said about why the Patriots didn’t give rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson that many snaps. However, as starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson missed the game due to injury, it was his chance to show the world his talent and boy he did.

Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots

Henderson had 14 rushes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns were massive runs as well. His first score was a 55-yard foot race. The second one was a 67-yard house call. Elite potential from the Ohio State product.

Maye is the new odds-on favorite for the MVP

After the game, Drake Maye rose to be the favorite according to Vegas’ odds to win the MVP award. He is now set at +250, followed by Rams’ Matthew Stafford (+350) and Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor (+500).

After the loss, Baker Mayfield’s odds took a massive hit, falling all the way to a +3000 price tag. Those are the same odds that Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff have. Mayfield will have to remake his MVP case now.