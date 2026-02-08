Which team has the most Super Bowl losses in NFL history?

The New England Patriots are the team with the most Super Bowl losses, with six. After falling in Santa Clara against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 edition, they now hold that record.

The Patriots also set another record in NFL history with their 12th Super Bowl appearance. However, they fell short in their goal of becoming the winningest franchise of all time.

At the moment, the tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers remains. Six Vince Lombardi Trophies for each. By the way, for the record of most Super Bowl losses, the tie they had with the Denver Broncos (5) has been broken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many Super Bowl losses do the Patriots have?

The New England Patriots have six Super Bowl losses in history. The Denver Broncos are in second place with five losses, and tied for third with four losses are the Vikings and the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots’ losses in the Super Bowl

The Patriots’ losses were in Super Bowl XX (Chicago Bears), Super Bowl XXXI (Green Bay Packers), Super Bowl XLII (New York Giants), Super Bowl XLVI (New York Giants), Super Bowl LII (Philadelphia Eagles), and Super Bowl LX (Seattle Seahawks).

Advertisement