What happens if Patriots lose, win or tie today vs Seahawks in 2026 Super Bowl LX?

The New England Patriots want to become the first team to win the Super Bowl seven times in NFL history. However, the Seattle Seahawks appear as a very tough obstacle to overcome.

Drake Maye had a stellar second year in his career thanks to the arrival of Mike Vrabel as head coach and Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator. He came very close to winning the MVP award, but the most important thing for him is to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

No one expected that after the era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the Patriots would be contenders so quickly. Now, they are very close to winning another championship.

What happens if Patriots lose against Seahawks in 2026 Super Bowl?

If the Patriots lose today, the Seattle Seahawks will have secured the second Super Bowl in their history. That would keep New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers tied as the franchises with the most Super Bowl wins at six.

In addition, the New England Patriots would be the team with the most Super Bowl losses in history with six, breaking the tie they had with the Denver Broncos.

What happens if Patriots beat Seahawks today in Super Bowl LX?

If the Patriots beat the Seahawks today, they would win their seventh Super Bowl, setting a new record in the NFL. In that scenario, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be pushed to second place overall with six Super Bowls.

What happens if Patriots and Seahawks tie today in 2026 Super Bowl?

If the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are tied today in the 2026 Super Bowl, the game will go to overtime. According to NFL rules, this is the procedure that would be followed to determine the winner at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

“At the end of regulation, the referee will toss a coin to determine which team will possess the ball first in overtime. The visiting team captain will call the toss. No more than one 10-minute period will follow a three-minute intermission. Each team must have the opportunity to possess the ball. The exception: if the team kicking off to start the overtime period scores a safety on the receiving team’s initial possession, in which case the team that kicked off is the winner.”

It is very important to note that, under the current rules, each team will have at least one possession unless the defense scores on the first drive. “After each team has had an opportunity to possess the ball, if one team has more points than its opponent, it is the winner. If the team that possesses the ball first does not score on its initial possession, or if the score is tied after each team has had its opportunity to possess the ball, the team that scores next, by any method, is the winner.”

