Drake Maye’s Patriots have a particular reason to be excited this 2025 NFL season

One of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season is undoubtedly Mike Vrabel’s New England Patriots. Even more so after delivering a major upset last Monday in Orchard Park with a win over the Bills. In just his second year, Drake Maye has emerged as one of the key figures behind the franchise’s impressive run.

However, the rise of the former North Carolina standout has a specific reason behind it — and it comes with a name: Stefon Diggs. The veteran wide receiver arrived in Foxborough this past offseason and has seamlessly built chemistry with the young quarterback.

In a recent conversation with the media, Maye praised the qualities of the former Texans star, with whom he has formed a lethal duo in the AFC — one that has Patriots fans dreaming of a deep run this season.

“He’s a receiver that’s easy to throw to,” the QB said at a recent press conference. “He’s got great hands. He can catch it in different ways with his body. He turns with the football and can make people miss very easily.

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots.

“It’s very natural. You can just tell he’s played receiver a long time and played at a high level. So I’m just trying to put it in his vicinity. He always says, ‘I got you,’ so just trust that.”

Building around Maye

The Patriots’ decision to bet on Drake Maye some time ago clearly reflected the franchise’s main goal: to return to the NFL spotlight with a talented quarterback leading the way. Stefon Diggs knows he arrived in Foxborough to help make that happen — and he fully believes his QB has everything it takes to get it done.

“He’s a good kid. Tremendous football player. He gives you something to get excited about,” Diggs said of Maye. “I get excited when I watch him. To be a part of something so special, it just seems like it’s going in the right direction.”

A promising duo

The New England Patriots’ offense has been dramatically revitalized this season, largely due to the instant and undeniable chemistry between quarterback Drake Maye and veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The duo has quickly established one of the NFL’s most dangerous connections, with Diggs becoming Maye’s go-to playmaker, especially in clutch situations. Their performance, highlighted by Diggs’s 146-yard outburst against the Bills, features the veteran’s precise route-running perfectly complementing the young QB’s mobility and big-play arm.

Maye and Diggs aren’t just putting up numbers; they are giving the Patriots’ offense a dynamic, reliable identity that is suddenly vaulting New England into the conversation for an AFC East run.