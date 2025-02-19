Eagles confirm new OC to help Jalen Hurts in the 2025 NFL season, after Kellen Moore’s departure

After winning the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles began to experience some expected departures due to the standout performances of some of their key players. The departure of Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints forced management to search for a new OC, who has now been confirmed to help Jalen Hurts for the 2025 NFL season.

Kevin Patullo, who served as Pass Game Coordinator & Associate Head Coach last season, has now been confirmed as the new offensive coordinator on Nick Sirianni‘s staff. A familiar face for Hurts as they look ahead to the future.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @MikeGarafolo, announced Patullo’s confirmation in his new role with the Eagles.

“The #Eagles are promoting Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders. An integral part of the transition between OCs the past few years and a trusted part of Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff, Patullo takes the reins as play caller in Philly,” Garafolo stated.

Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets talks with quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo on the sideline against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This will be Patullo’s first experience as an offensive coordinator. In 2015, he served as the quarterbacks coordinator for the New York Jets, and in 2018, he was the wide receivers coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Eagles release a teammate of Jalen Hurts after winning the Super Bowl

Success doesn’t always guarantee the continuity of a process. In this case, the Eagles part ways with a Super Bowl champion who was a teammate of Jalen Hurts throughout the last season.

Nick Gates, the offensive lineman formerly with the Giants and Commanders, will not be continuing with Philadelphia for the upcoming season. The 29-year-old player did not see any playing time during the last Super Bowl victory, as he was on the injury reserve.

Darius Slay reflected on his feelings after winning the Super Bowl

Darius Slay has been playing professionally in the NFL for over 10 years, and this is the first time he has the privilege of being crowned a Super Bowl champion. This achievement will go down in the history of his career, and he shared his thoughts on it during The St. Brown Podcast.

“It feels good, man. It was a dream come true for sure,” Slay started. “Took me 12 years, you know? Took a long time, boy, to get it, but I’m thankful for it, man.”

“It’s up there. I’m not going to lie now. It is up there because I’ve been on the other side of it,” he also added. “When you’ve been to a Super Bowl and seen the confetti fall for the other team—I’ve been there. You’re trying to move out of the way, you don’t even want to touch it. But this? This is another level.”

“I got kids, and I love my kids, but I wouldn’t compare it. They tried to make me cut the umbilical cord and all that kind of (expletive), but I don’t do that. I was just standing there, holding a leg up if needed, maybe a hand—but that was a different kind of experience. Winning the Super Bowl? That’s a good feeling.”