Eagles legend Nick Foles believes AJ Brown wants to be traded specifically to the Patriots

Time goes by, and rumors of A.J. Brown being traded continue to increase. Now, Philadelphia Eagles legend Nick Foles has revealed that the wide receiver may have a preferred destination, with the New England Patriots emerging as frontrunners.

In recent months, the departure of A.J. Brown has been a persistent rumor, with the Rams and Patriots emerging as potential suitors. Nevertheless, it seems like New England has the best chance to land him.

Nick Foles, former quarterback of the Eagles, strongly believes it is only a matter of time before A.J. Brown is out of Philly, targeting the Patriots as the best fit for the wide receiver.

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“I think New England would make a lot of sense because of his history [with coach Mike] Vrabel,” Foles said on Fox29. “I think that’s obvious, right? And I think he even said he grew up a Patriots fan, if I’m correct. So that would be like two-fold situation. But really because [G.M. Howie Roseman’s] not shutting it down. That’s a big thing. And he’s gonna have a lot of strategy behind it. He’s gonna get something he wants by — I think it’s going to come to a point where he realized last year was very difficult.”

June 1st: The key date for A.J. Brown

For many fans, it seems strange that A.J. Brown has not been traded yet despite the ongoing rumors. However, there is a reason for the delay, and it is entirely due to finances.

According to reports, the Eagles are waiting for June 1st to trade Brown to avoid a 2026 cap hit of over $40 million. A move after that date would result in a hit of less than $20 million.

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Foles has stated that Brown wants out due to the ongoing struggles of the offense. While the club has a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, the wide receiver may feel he needs a fresh start elsewhere to truly shine.

“They have a first-year coordinator in Sean Mannion,” Foles said. “You don’t want to deal with, you know, what they dealt with last year with A.J. Now, A.J. had merit looking back. Like, why was he frustrated? Well, it was the concepts of the offense and how it was [run] with Kevin Patullo. Looking back, that’s maybe what the frustration was. Was it with Jalen Hurts? I don’t know. I’m not in the facility. No idea. But because of those things and different people I know around the league that know A.J. a little bit . . .what I’ve gathered is, [he] wants to be traded, but I also think like he wants to be traded to specific places.”