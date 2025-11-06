Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Jaelan Phillips went to bed as a member of the 2-7 Miami Dolphins. However, the next morning he was treated to the news of his trade to the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles. Personal relationships and emotions aside, the move was all a young star like Phillips could ask for.

Now, Phillips is acclimating to a whole other world in Philadelphia. There may not be more contrasting cultures than the differences between the Dolphins and Eagles. As the former first-round selection by Miami entered his new locker room in South Philly, he couldn’t hide his emotion. For the first time since transferring from UCLA to the University of Miami in 2019, Phillips will call somewhere other than Vice City home.

Phillips’ name had been circulating in the NFL rumor mill all season long. Playing through the final year of his $14 million rookie contract with the Dolphins, the California-native will now finish out his deal with the Eagles. If he remains unsigned beyond the 2025 NFL season, he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA). Based on his early impressions of Philadelphia, he may not want to play for any other organization.

“I thought I was excited day one. I mean, talk to me now. This is literally the greatest thing that’s happened to me my whole life,” Phillips told reporters on his arrival in Philadelphia.

Mike McDaniel looks on against the Ravens during the first quarter on October 30, 2025, Florida.

Over Vice City

Most players say the day they are drafted into the league is the best day in their lives. However, Phillips didn’t stutter when placing the trade to the Eagles over the day the Dolphins selected him with the 18th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It’s just awesome, the guys are awesome, everybody is super welcoming. I love the environment here, I love the vibes. The city of Philly’s given me a very warm welcome,” Phillips admitted. “I got about 20 times the amount of Instagram likes I ever got on a post before from Philly fans. So, shoutout to y’all. It’s been great so far. I love the weather, the locker room, everything is awesome.”

Phillips didn’t exactly name the Dolphins, but he didn’t need to do so for the message to be sent. Regardless, it was heard loud and clear in the Sunshine State. Underneath the praise to Philadelphia, it’s impossible to overlook the subtle exclamation points aiming at his time in Miami.

Fresh start, familiar face

Phillips found himself in an organization that has seemingly lost its North, whose compass has been shattered to fragments, and is left on its own to wander toward an inevitable doomsday in the 2025 NFL season.

Whether the Dolphins can put together the broken pieces in the upcoming offseason remains to be answered, but Phillips won’t be around to find out for himself. Instead, his sight is now fixed on chasing the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Eagles.

To add insult to injury for Miami, Phillips is now reuniting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in the City of Brotherly Love. The same defensive mastermind who was run out of Miami Gardens because players were reluctant to play under his system, rules, and idiosyncrasies, is now coaching perhaps the best defensive draft selection the Phins have made in a very long time—just not in the 305.