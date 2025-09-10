AJ Brown was selected by many fantasy football players in the first round. However, after a disappointing Week 1 performance, some now believe the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver may have been a mistake.

In recent years, AJ Brown has been the top target in Jalen Hurts’ offense. He has been a key piece in the team’s success, but his 2025 NFL season didn’t get off to the best start.

After recording just one reception on his only target in Week 1 against the Cowboys, many fans have become skeptical about the wideout. Nevertheless, the Eagles are trying to reassure his fantasy owners.

Eagles get brutally honest on AJ Brown’s underwhelming Week 1 game

The 2025 NFL season didn’t open well for AJ Brown. Despite the Eagles defeating the Cowboys in a key NFC East matchup, he managed only one catch for eight yards on a single target.

The Eagles’ offense is one of the most talented in the NFL, with a deep and versatile group of wide receivers for Jalen Hurts. That depth limited Brown’s involvement in Week 1, but the team intends to feature him more in Week 2.

“When you game plan, obviously the number one guy is going to be A.J., [receiver] DeVonta [Smith], [tight end] Dallas [Goedert],” Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said on Tuesday. “In the pass game, they’re going to get the targets. Going in, we had a fair share of things that were going to go to him as the primary, and sometimes games play out like that and that’s kind of how it was.

“[W]e don’t ever want to force it. If it’s one of those games where you’re trying not to force it and you’re being productive and you’re staying on track, the guys understand. He played his butt off, too. He knew what was going on and just the way it was, and then we were moving the ball and being efficient.

Their next matchup will be no easy task, as it’s a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs. Kansas City is coming off a hard-fought win over the Chargers and will be desperate to avoid starting the season 0-2.