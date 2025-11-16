Evan Neal’s injury could raise major questions about his Giants future

Evan Neal was unfortunately placed on the Injured Reserve list due to a hamstring condition that has kept him out of the 2025 season. Worse yet, his career with the New York Giants could be complicated, and he may even exit the franchise next year.

Ari Meirov not only reported on Neal’s hamstring situation but also commented that the injury not only sidelined him for the remainder of the year but could also mark the end of his career with the Giants, which began in 2022.

Meirov wrote on X: “The Giants placed OL Evan Neal on IR with a hamstring injury, likely ending both his season and his Giants career. The former No. 7 overall pick out of Alabama did not appear in a game this year. He’ll get a fresh start elsewhere after this season as a free agent.”

How much money did the Giants pay Neal?

From 2022 through the 2025 season, Neal has been playing under a 4-year, $24.55 million contract. By the end of this year, he should have received a total salary of $4 million as the final portion of his contract, which also contains a club option for 2026.

It is unknown if the Giants will exercise that option for next season, but given how little he has been able to play with the team and Meirov’s analysis, it is unlikely to happen, especially considering the team’s need to refresh its roster with better talent in the trenches.

Neal’s stats with the Giants

In three years with the Giants he recorded 29 starts. 2022 was his best year in terms of games played, with a total of 13 appearances, and that same year he played in his first two NFL playoff games. His last game was on December 29, 2024.

