Tua Tagovailoa is not getting the QB1 job on the Falcons just because, says team’s GM

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL by bringing Tua Tagovailoa into their locker room. However, according to the team’s general manager, Ian Cunningham, it’s not guaranteed that he will become the starting quarterback.

Cunningham said, via the team’s website, “For Tua coming in here, he knows he’s coming in here to compete, like Michael knows he is coming in to compete, everybody quite frankly, not just those two at the quarterback position.”

He also revealed that no one is safe. “There are no starters right now,” Cunningham said. The Falcons GM said that, before bringing in Tagovailoa, they spoke to Penix to not blindside him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penix and Tua will be one of the more intriguing QB battles this offseason

Both are lefties, both have injuries to care about and have doubts over them. However, the Falcons are hoping that they sharpen each other and at least one evolves into the franchise quarterback this team clearly needs.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons

Advertisement

The fact is both have some flaws in his game. The fact is both still have upside, though the benefit of the doubt is not something any of these NFL two signal-callers have in abundance. It’s an intriguing thing and eyeballs will be on the Falcons until they give a final decision.

Advertisement

see also Tua Tagovailoa to Falcons: Atlanta’s updated QB depth chart for the 2026 NFL season

Tua and Penix both will have good weapons to work with

Having three first rounders as weapons is great for any quarterback. Drake London will be the wide receiver one, Kyle Pitts the tight end, and Bijan Robinson the running back. Not only are the three first rounders, but elite talents at their respective positions.

Advertisement