Josh Allen achieves NFL milestone in Bills vs Panthers, overcomes Cam Newton

The Buffalo Bills put on a clinic off their bye against the Carolina Panthers. They were absolutely dominant and once again, quarterback Josh Allen was stellar. Scoring twice with his legs and that made him surpass Panthers’ legend Cam Newton.

Allen also threw for one tuddie to Khalil Shakir. By doing so, he passed Newton for the most games with both a passing and rushing touchdown. It’s just poetic that Allen did it in the stadium where Newton won MVP and called home during most of his career.

That’s how the NFL works. Buffalo ended up winning 40-9 in what was a much needed win to get back on track after a two-game skid. Not only did it win, but it was a very strong performance against a team that was unbeaten at home and riding a three-game winning streak.

Allen wasn’t the only one who dominated the Panthers

Running back James Cook was an absolute nightmare to deal with in this game. On 19 carries, Cook rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Cook set the tempo of the game from the start and made the Panthers shake every time he carried the ball.

James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills

James Cook now has 753 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this NFL season, solidifying himself as one of the best backs in the league. Cook led the league in rushing touchdowns last season and is on pace to compete for that milestone once again. He is the guy that helps Josh Allen move the chains.

Buffalo needed a win to stay in the AFC East race

It was a massive Sunday for the AFC East as a whole since all four teams won and scored 32+ points. However, the Jets just got their first win of the season and the Dolphins are still under .500. It’s the Patriots and the Bills who are running for the divisional title.

As of now, the Patriots are 6-2 and the Bills 5-2. However, the Patriots haven’t had their bye week but also possess the tiebreak over the Bills. Hence, if the Bills want to win their division, they must stay flawless and hope for the Patriots to slip in the upcoming games.