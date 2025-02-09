It’s finally here. The stage is set. Super Bowl LIX will crown its champion as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head once again. NFL fans worldwide have weighed in with their predictions, including past Super Bowl champions who know what it takes to win on the biggest stage.

Two years after their thrilling showdown in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs and Eagles are set for a highly anticipated rematch in New Orleans. With redemption on the line for Philadelphia, the stakes couldn’t be higher as the NFL world eagerly awaits kickoff.

Among those making predictions is former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson, who won a title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson is backing the Eagles to come out on top, predicting a 35-27 victory over the Chiefs.

“I’m going with the Eagles over the Chiefs. I like Jalen Hurts. He had a chance to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago, and he played a phenomenal game. He just had that one mishap with the fumble. But I feel like he’s going to redeem himself,” Johnson said.

Former USC Trojan and NFL wide reciever Keyshawn Johnson looks on during the first half between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.

Johnson shares Super Bowl ticket hustle story

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers champion shared a fascinating anecdote about his Super Bowl experience in 2002. Speaking with LeSean McCoy on the All Facts No Breaks podcast, Johnson revealed what he did with the tickets he received for that year’s Super Bowl.

“I actually sold some of my tickets to turn a profit, making around $400,000 from reselling them,” Johnson admitted. He took advantage of the opportunity after the Buccaneers’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. “The team’s owners were cooperative, allowing me to acquire extra tickets without any issues,” Johnson explained.

Johnson also detailed his strategy for maximizing his earnings. “I strategically bought tickets from teammates, paying them in cash before the market price dropped. I accumulated around 100 tickets, making significantly more than my teammates, who only profited about $70,000,” he said.

Johnson on Super Bowl strategy

Looking ahead to this year’s Super Bowl, Johnson shared his thoughts on how to neutralize Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. “I think when you look at Vic Fangio and the different schemes he can throw at Mahomes, the key is to mix things up. The way you beat Patrick Mahomes is by constantly changing your looks and keeping him guessing,” Johnson explained.

He emphasized the importance of defensive unpredictability: “You can’t just sit back and play your normal base defense because if you do that, they’ll eventually find your weak spot. They’ll find the duck and shoot him down.”