The bets are already rolling in. Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs has the entire NFL world buzzing. With these teams having met in the big game just two years ago, fans are expecting another thrilling showdown. On that note, former NFL star LeSean McCoy has made a bold prediction for this year’s winner.

Among the many figures weighing in on the game, McCoy not only predicted the Super Bowl champion but also shared his projected final score. He also highlighted the key players who could make the difference, as the Chiefs aim for their third straight title and the Eagles look to secure their second championship in three seasons.

McCoy predicted a close battle, forecasting a 30-27 victory for the Eagles. He emphasized that both teams boast dominant units on both the offensive and defensive lines, making this a highly competitive matchup. Additionally, he pointed to two Eagles players as potential game-changers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jalen Hurts drives up the field, Saquon Barkley on the sideline catches it with his feet in bounds and then goes out of bounds. Then the Eagles kick the last-second field goal to win the game. The green confetti comes dropping!“ McCoy said in an interview with Fox Sports.

LeSean McCoy, former running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

Advertisement

McCoy’s comments on Eagles star Saquon Barkley

Ahead of a crucial NFL matchup, former Eagles star McCoy shared his thoughts on Saquon Barkley. As one of the league’s premier running backs and a 2024 MVP candidate, Barkley has earned widespread praise from fellow players across the NFL.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jalen Hurts’ Eagles get key player back for Super Bowl vs Andy Reid’s Chiefs

After Barkley broke his Eagles franchise record, McCoy made sure to acknowledge the achievement. “I want to give a super special shoutout to my boy Saquon Barkley, and also to the offensive line, for breaking my single-season Eagles franchise record for rushing,” McCoy said.

Advertisement

With that in mind, the Eagles legend expects Barkley to deliver a standout performance in the upcoming showdown against the Chiefs—a team led by offensive superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in their bid for another Super Bowl title.

McCoy’s Eagles Mount Rushmore selection

Ahead of the Super Bowl, McCoy appeared on the All Facts No Brakes podcast, where he shared his picks for the Philadelphia Eagles’ all-time Mount Rushmore. “Brian Dawkins, Reggie White, Jason Kelce, and myself,” McCoy said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that statement, the former Eagles running back cemented his confidence in his place among the franchise’s greats. He also expressed his belief that Philadelphia has what it takes to take down the Chiefs on the biggest stage.