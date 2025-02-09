Super Bowl LIX between Chiefs and Eagles expected to hit record betting highs, matching GDP

The anticipation for one of the most-watched sporting events in the world is reaching new heights. Beyond the millions of viewers expected to tune in for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, betting activity could also reach record-breaking levels—potentially rivaling the GDP of a small Caribbean nation.

It’s no secret that the Super Bowl is unlike any other sporting event. While the halftime show and the presence of A-list celebrities add to the spectacle, the game itself remains the main attraction. The chance to see stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, and Saquon Barkley share the same stage only amplifies the excitement.

Another growing trend in recent years is the surge in sports betting, with fans worldwide increasingly engaging in wagers. With the widespread accessibility of online betting platforms, Americans, in particular, are expected to set new records in Super Bowl wagering.

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), an estimated $1.39 billion will be wagered on Super Bowl LIX. To put that into perspective, this figure surpasses the projected $1.25 billion GDP of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2025, as reported by CEO World.

A Kansas City Chiefs helmet, the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Philadelphia Eagles helmet are seen before the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl Press Conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Super Bowl LIX poised to set betting record

With the latest figures reported by the AGA, Super Bowl LIX is on track to surpass last year’s betting handle from the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chiefs. While the difference in numbers isn’t drastic, this year’s game could still set a new all-time high in legal sports betting history.

According to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, last year’s Super Bowl generated $1.25 billion in legal bets—a staggering $140 million increase compared to the previous year. Notably, these figures only account for legal wagers, further highlighting the growing impact of regulated sports betting. This year’s matchup carries added intrigue, as the Eagles and the Chiefs are set for a rematch, adding to the stakes for both fans and bettors.

“No single event unites sports fans like the Super Bowl, and that excitement extends to sports betting, with this year’s record legal handle reflecting its widespread appeal,” said Bill Miller, president of the AGA.

The rise of sports betting in the U.S.

The amount of money wagered on sports in the U.S. has skyrocketed in recent years. The landscape shifted dramatically in 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting, paving the way for states to legalize and regulate the industry. Since then, the market has experienced exponential growth.

As of 2025, sports betting is legal in 38 states, and the industry continues to thrive. According to the AGA, total revenue from legal sports betting reached nearly $100 billion in 2022 alone, a testament to the sector’s rapid expansion and increasing mainstream acceptance.