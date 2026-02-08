Does Drake Maye earn a money bonus if he wins Super Bowl LX with the Patriots?

Drake Maye is in the hunt for his first Vince Lombardi Trophy. If the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, does the young quarterback earn a monetary bonus?

After an outstanding 2025 regular season, Drake Maye led the Patriots back to the Super Bowl. The challenge will not be easy, as New England is set to face the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Seattle Seahawks.

Many fans believe Maye should have been named the 2025 NFL MVP. In just his second season as the team’s starting quarterback, guiding the Patriots to the Super Bowl is a remarkable accomplishment—one that many feel deserved greater recognition from the league.

If Drake Maye wins Super Bowl LX, does he earn a cash bonus?

Drake Maye is trying to bring greatness back to New England. After several seasons without a clear successor to Tom Brady, Maye appears to be the franchise quarterback the Patriots have been searching for.

However, while he aims to secure a Super Bowl LX victory, the financial outlook is not as rewarding. If Maye wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy, he will not earn additional money from his contract for the achievement—unlike Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who will be paid if he wins.

Because Maye is still playing under his rookie contract, signed in 2024, it does not include bonuses tied to winning a Super Bowl. Rookie contracts are governed by the NFL’s wage scale, and the collective bargaining agreement does not allow salaries to change based on performance contingencies.

How much money is Drake Maye making on his rookie contract?

Selected third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye signed a four-year rookie contract worth $36.6 million, fully guaranteed. During the 2025 season, he earned approximately $8.4 million through a combination of signing bonus, roster bonus, and base salary.

In 2026, Maye’s earnings are set to increase to roughly $10 million due to higher roster and base salary figures. Looking ahead, his next contract could be worth more than $59 million per season, according to projections from Spotrac.