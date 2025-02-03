Fred Warner’s comments on Robert Saleh may hint at the direction of the 49ers’ defense

Fred Warner was among those who witnessed the struggles of the San Francisco 49ers’ defense during the 2024 season. Despite having another strong year and being named to the Pro Bowl, it wasn’t enough to help his team. However, he remains optimistic about Robert Saleh’s return as defensive coordinator.

According to Warner’s recent comments to Jennifer Lee Chan, he affirmed that the energy Robert Saleh brings back to the team is highly contagious: “It’s contagious. You can see it.” He also reminisced about the strong defenses of the past: “Him and DeMeco, that’s a big part of why we were so successful, and obviously the teaching portion of it all, and making sure we were all on the same page.”

For Warner, having Saleh back in the defensive coordinator role could lead to improvements, saying, “It’s going to be good to get him back.” It’s worth noting that Saleh previously worked with San Francisco in the same position from 2017 to 2020 before leaving to become the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2024 season was good for Warner, with 131 combined tackles—just one less than last year. This time, he had only two quarterback hits, the lowest in that category since 2018. However, at the end of the season, he was not only called to the Pro Bowl but also named All-Pro.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Running back Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets carries the ball against linebacker Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The 49ers’ Defense Under Robert Saleh

The good times Warner refers to with Saleh and the 49ers‘ defense date back to 2019, when they had a winning record of 13-3 and reached the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Chiefs. In the other three seasons where Saleh was the defensive coordinator, the team finished with a negative record and did not make it to the postseason.

Advertisement

see also Top 15 NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl rings: The greatest legends

Since Saleh left his position as defensive coordinator, the 49ers have returned to the playoffs three consecutive times between 2021 and 2023. They were ranked as the best defense in terms of points allowed in 2022 (16.3 per game). However, in 2024, they experienced one of the worst defensive collapses, finishing as the 29th overall defensive line in the NFL—a ranking they hadn’t seen since 2015. Under Saleh in 2018, they were ranked 28th overall.