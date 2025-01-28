Zach Ertz sends clear message about playing with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders after one NFL season

As a veteran, Zach Ertz had a solid season with the Washington Commanders, helping lead the team through a strong stretch that ultimately took them to the playoffs and a conference title game appearance. Following their loss, Ertz spoke specifically about what it meant to play alongside someone like Jayden Daniels.

After the Commanders’ defeat in the conference title game, Ertz expressed how he wished he could have played with Jayden Daniels earlier in his career. “I wish I was 22 playing with him, had my whole career in front of me playing with them.” It’s worth noting that Ertz joined the Commanders from the Lions’ practice squad.

Despite his strong individual performance with 7 touchdowns, Ertz was clearly disappointed by the loss to the Eagles. “Obviously, I’m gonna be disappointed we didn’t win this one,” he said, admitting that this was only his second NFC title game appearance in over a decade. “I understand how difficult it is to get here.”

Looking back on the season, Ertz had nothing but positive things to say about his teammates. “Overall, just an amazing group of guys, amazing coaching staff,” he said. He added that he really enjoyed his time in Washington, and despite the setbacks, the team was always focused on building its foundation moving forward.

How Good Was Ertz’s 2024 Season with the Commanders?

Ertz’s 2024 NFL season was one of the best of his career in terms of games started, with a total of 17 games played. He caught 66 passes, making him the second most-targeted receiver by Daniels, behind Terry McLaurin, who had 82 receptions. His seven touchdowns marked his second-best total behind the eight he scored twice with the Eagles in 2017 and 2018. He finished the season with 654 yards and a 72.3% catch rate.

Ertz’s Contract Ends

Ertz signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Commanders, but it’s unclear if he will return for the 2025 season, especially as he will be 35 years old. So far, he has earned a total of $74.8 million in his career, with his largest contract being with the Eagles from 2016 to 2021 for $42.5 million.