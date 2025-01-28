NFL News: Mike Vrabel reportedly already has defensive plan in place with Terrell Williams for Patriots

Mike Vrabel is drawing increasing attention as the new head coach in New England. His statements and coaching staff adjustments suggest that things could truly improve for the franchise, especially now that it has been reported that he reportedly already has his defensive plan in place with Terrell Williams for the Patriots in 2025.

According to a report by Doug Kyed, the Patriots‘ offensive line would play similarly to how it was under Vrabel’s leadership with the Tennessee Titans. The goal would be for the defense to become much more impactful in generating turnovers, allowing the offensive line to play with greater ease.

Terrell Williams, who was most recently the defensive line coach and run game coordinator with the Lions, has been known for his tough, hard-to-break defense. Since 1998, he has worked in the defensive sector with college programs, and since 2012, with NFL teams.

It’s worth noting that the Patriots are in dire need of help in the defensive room. Last season, they allowed 24.5 points per game, ranking 22nd out of 32 teams. In total, they gave up 417 points in the 17 games they played during the regular season.

Head coach Vrabel during his time with the Titans

How good was the Titans defense under Vrabel?

Vrabel’s tenure with the Titans lasted from 2018 to 2023, during which the team made the postseason three times, losing in a divisional game, a wild card game, and a conference championship. Over those six years, the Titans’ defense was solid, ranking as high as 3rd in the league in 2018 and 6th in 2021, which helped them reach the divisional round.

Terrell Williams’ experience could be key

Williams not only comes off a stint with the Detroit Lions in 2024 but also worked with Vrabel in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023, first as defensive line coach and later as assistant head coach/defensive line coach. He knows well how the new head coach of the Patriots prefers his defense to operate, especially with more than a decade of experience as a defensive coach in the NFL, having also worked with the Raiders and Dolphins.