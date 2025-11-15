Giants receive significant injury update on one of their stars following Brian Daboll’s departure

The New York Giants’ season so far hasn’t lived up to expectations, to the point where the organization’s top decision-makers ultimately fired Brian Daboll from his position. On top of that, injuries have been one of the team’s biggest setbacks throughout the campaign.

Cam Skattebo burst onto the league this season, and his performance had raised hopes for a breakout year. However, a severe injury a few weeks ago not only sidelined the rookie for the remainder of this season but could also impact part of what’s ahead.

To the surprise of fans and critics alike, the former Arizona State running back took to social media with a major injury update, offering reassurance to Giants fans and hinting at a very positive recovery.

“I could like get pretty far honestly… I’m getting better every day. Every day, chat, it’s getting better,” Skattebo said via @camskattebo. While there’s still no certainty about a potential return, these statements suggest that his recovery is progressing as planned.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants.

What injury did Skattebo suffer?

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo’s promising debut season has come to an abrupt and devastating end after he suffered a severe lower body injury in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Skattebo was carted off the field after sustaining a dislocated ankle, a fibula fracture, and a ruptured deltoid ligament.

The injury was severe enough to require emergency surgery in Philadelphia shortly after the game. The fourth-round pick had been a bright spot for the Giants, accruing 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns along with 207 receiving yards and two scores through eight games. While his 2025 campaign is over, the Giants are optimistic he will make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

Daboll’s departure

The New York Giants have fired head coach Brian Daboll, moving on from him midway through his fourth season after the team fell to a disappointing 2-8 record. Despite being named NFL Coach of the Year in his first season (2022) after leading the Giants to the playoffs, the team’s performance plummeted over the past two years.

The final straw came after the Giants blew yet another double-digit lead in a loss to the Chicago Bears, which marked their fourth such collapse of the season. Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka has been named the interim head coach.