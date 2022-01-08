New York Giants and Washington Football Team will clash off on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream free this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

New York Giants and Washington Football Team will meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this NFL match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch it live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their jubilee 180th overall meeting. No surprises here as the New York Giants have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 105 games so far; the Washington Football Team have celebrated a victory exactly 70 times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 16, 2021, and it ended in a 30-29 win for Washington at home in a 2021 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2021 NFL season.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team: Storylines

New York Giants have been in a bad form in the NFL recently. In their last five fixtures, they have lost five times (LLLLL). Meanwhile, their opponents, Washington Football Team have lost four of their last matches (WLLLL).

The Giants currently sit in 15th place in the NFC table with a win percentage of 0.250. The Washington Football Team are placed two positions above them, in 13th place in the NFC with a win percentage of 0.375 in the 2021 season. These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 19, 1932, when the game ended in a 14-6 win for the then-Boston Braves.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Giants vs Washington Football Team in the U.S.

The 2021 NFL Week 18 game between New York Giants and Washington Football Team, to be played on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options are FOX.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Washington Football Team will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 7 points, while the game total is set at 38 points.

FanDuel Handicap Washington -7 Total o/u 38

* Odds via FanDuel