HC Mike Vrabel’s memorable gesture to rookie Andy Borregales following Patriots’ victory vs Dolphins

The New England Patriots, under the leadership of head coach Mike Vrabel, are off to a promising start this NFL season. Currently sitting in second place in the AFC East standings, trailing only the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots are beginning to assert themselves as contenders. Their impressive performance against the Miami Dolphins is already generating excitement among fans and analysts alike.

A highlight of the day occurred after the Patriots’ 33-27 victory over the Dolphins. Rookie kicker Andy Borregales played a vital role by securing the win with a clutch field goal. This achievement prompted Vrabel to address the team, delivering a heartfelt message in front of the entire roster, followed by a memorable gesture of recognition.

“I had no doubt in my mind. I had no reservation about sending you out there to kick that field goal, okay? I didn’t… You made a huge kick,” Vrabel praised Borregales, who was subsequently awarded the game ball and received a rousing ovation from his teammates.

This special moment could prove pivotal for Borregales, providing him with the motivation needed for the challenges ahead. The Patriots are poised to continue developing their potent performance as they eye a deep playoff run this season, demonstrating they have the talent to compete with the league’s best.

Vrabel’s comments on Borregales’ performance

In the realm of professional sports, it’s customary to acknowledge players who make significant contributions during a game by awarding them the game ball. However, even though Borregales’ overall performance against the Dolphins might not have been remarkable, his crucial 53-yard field goal left a lasting impression.

On Monday, when questioned about Borregales, Vrabel offered a candid response. “He missed two extra points and then made the rest of them. If I didn’t feel confident, I wouldn’t have put him out there for a 53-yarder. So it was good to see,” Vrabel shared during an interview on The Greg Hill Show.

Borregales’ performance against the Dolphins

Despite facing criticism on social media for his performance, Borregales managed to deliver when it counted. In terms of field goal attempts, he was perfect, going 2-for-2, a feat that pleased Coach Vrabel and aligns with the team’s expectations.

However, Borregales struggled with extra points, converting only 1 out of 3 attempts, missing a chance to extend the Patriots’ lead. Additionally, he logged 395 kickoff yards across seven attempts, averaging 56 yards per kick. With these statistics in mind, Vrabel remains optimistic that Borregales will continue to improve both in his stats and overall performance on the field.

