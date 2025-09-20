Trending topics:
NFL

Hot-seat Mike McDaniel urges NFL to address Josh Allen controversy during Dolphins vs Bills

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins aren't letting the NFL off the hook after controversial play involving Josh Allen in loss to the Buffalo Bills.

By Federico O'donnell

Mike McDaniel at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesMike McDaniel at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While there was visible growth on the Miami Dolphins, an 0-3 start assures Mike McDaniel will be playing for his job in the coming weeks. With his back against the wall, the coach is now pushing the NFL to act on one particular play involving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Dolphins played their best game of the season so far. Of course, the bar had been set to low previously any improvement would be grand. Still, McDaniel’s Phins were up to the task against Super Bowl and MVP favorites, the Bills and Allen.

Regardless, minute details cost them the game, and McDaniel is now hoping for the NFL to right its wrong on a potential fumble by Allen that went unnoticed on the field.

Advertisement

“So this was a great exercise in my mental discipline. I saw it. I knew what happened,” McDaniel admitted, via Sports Illustrated. “So we’ll be in talks with the league. Haven’t got any feedback yet. But live speed, it appeared that it was a fumble with the assumption that it was a clean center-quarterback exchange. But we’ll see how the league rules it.”

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The play

On first and ten with only a handful of seconds left in the second quarter, Allen and the Bills came out in victory formation to kneel the ball and head to the locker room. However, the signal caller struggled to get ahold on the pigskin, which slipped out of his hands and into the ground.

NFL News: Dolphins have reportedly made final decision on Mike McDaniel’s future after loss against Bills

see also

NFL News: Dolphins have reportedly made final decision on Mike McDaniel’s future after loss against Bills

Allen picked it right up and touched down with his knee on the ground to effectively kneel. The play was called dead as if the loose football never occurred, but McDaniel and the Dolphins are now calling the league to get the situation right.

Advertisement

Dolphins should know better

Whether Allen’s fumble was called or not, the Dolphins have much bigger issues to address. Miami should make its mascot proud, but it seems to be drowning in a glass of water at the moment. With the season trending to disaster, the Fins must put the loss behind them and focus on next week’s divisional showdown with the New York Jets.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Bills’ Josh Allen becomes the fastest player to get 300 TDs: How long did it take Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes?
NFL

Bills’ Josh Allen becomes the fastest player to get 300 TDs: How long did it take Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes?

Josh Allen sends clear message to two key teammates after the Bills’ win vs Dolphins
NFL

Josh Allen sends clear message to two key teammates after the Bills’ win vs Dolphins

Allen beats Mahomes to NFL milestone no QB has ever reached faster
NFL

Allen beats Mahomes to NFL milestone no QB has ever reached faster

Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs DC United today, September 20?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs DC United today, September 20?

Better Collective Logo