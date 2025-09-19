Tyreek Hill agreed with Tua Tagovailoa that the Miami Dolphins showed a completely different version of themselves against the Buffalo Bills. However, after a loss that leaves them with an 0-3 record, the star wide receiver warned that there is no more room for error heading into the next game with the Carolina Panthers.

“I feel like, at the end of the day, being 0-3, we got to win right now. This is the NFL. It’s hard. Things aren’t going to always go your way. It’s all about how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be the 0-3 team that is just going to throw the towel and say it’s over or we going to be remembered as a team that started off 0-3 and found a way to turn it around? That’s kind of the mindset right now. We’ve got all the playmakers in the world that we need and a great coaching staff. We are in a great position to turn everything around. We got a beautiful thing going on right now.”

A few years ago, when Stephen Ross surrounded Tua with names like Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the goal was to win the Super Bowl. That project is now on the brink of failure, with head coach Mike McDaniel on the hot seat and a roster that doesn’t look solid for the long term.

How many 0-3 NFL teams made the playoffs?

In this century, only one team that started 0-3 has made the playoffs: the Houston Texans in the 2018 season. Tyreek Hill believes the Miami Dolphins can achieve the feat despite the poor start.

“We got to find it sooner than later. I feel like this is a good start. We came out here and we did something that a lot of people didn’t expect us to do which is play a close game in Buffalo. We’re moving in the right direction right now. It’s all positive right now. I think it showed. If we play well as a team, offense, defense and special teams, we can be a really special unit.”

How often do 0-3 teams make the playoffs?

According to numbers provided by the NFL, 165 teams have started 0-3 since 1990, and only four have made the playoffs. So, as Hill mentioned, beyond being happy about moral victories, the only way forward is to win in Week 4 against Carolina.

“I think we played good. Obviously, there were some mistakes in the game. I also could have made a lot of plays myself. As far as coming out and playing as a team, I feel like defense gave us stops and we had plenty of opportunities to drive the ball down the field and punch it in the end zone. So, overall, I think we’re getting better as the weeks go on.”

