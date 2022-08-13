Houston Texans play against New Orleans Saints for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US

Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at NGR Stadium on August 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors want this year to be a new beginning for them. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Houston Texans are finally ready to start a season from scratch without Watson and his legal troubles. The Texans have plenty of time during the preseason to try a few things and use a backup quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints are going through a similar situation to other NFL teams where they still don't know who will be their starting quarterback in the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL regular season. But at least they have a strong offensive line.

Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints: Storylines

The Houston Texans have nothing to remember from last season when they were one of the worst teams in the American Football Conference. The team finished 3rd spot in the AFC South Division with a record of 4-13 overall.

The New Orleans Saints are playing without Drew Brees and it's obvious that they need a good quarterback for the upcoming season. Some thought that Tysom Hill was going to be the perfect quarterback for the Saints but things didn't work out.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions And Odds

Houston Texans are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and 1.95 moneyline that will pay $195 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, the visitors backup offensive line is way higher than the home team. New Orleans Saints are favorites with -1.5 spread and 1.87 moneyline. The totals are offered at 35.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Saints 1.87

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Houston Texans +1.5 / 1.95 Totals 35.5 New Orleans Saints -1.5/ 1.87

* Odds via BetMGM