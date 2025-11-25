Trending topics:
NFL

Kyle Shanahan sends pointed message after Purdy’s three-INT half: ‘He was a hair late’

Kyle Shanahan, just as stunned as everyone else after watching Brock Purdy throw those three interceptions against the Panthers, had no choice but to address the issue directly.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan couldn’t avoid addressing what happened with Brock Purdy in a game the 49ers won, but one in which their quarterback threw three painful interceptions, mistakes that, fortunately for San Francisco, didn’t turn into opposing touchdowns. Despite the rough sequence, the head coach insisted they were still the right reads.

“He just had three throws he’d love to take back. They were all three good decisions,” Shanahan said after the game, attempting to explain Purdy’s disastrous first half. “He was just a hair late on them and when you’re a hair late on stuff you can’t throw it behind them. He threw it behind them and all three guys made him pay.”

Those three interceptions will go down as one of Purdy’s worst stretches, though it wasn’t the game with the most turnovers in his career. Even Purdy agreed with Shanahan’s assessment afterward, saying, “I needed to just drive the ball a little more, I kept it up in the air too long on multiple of them… It had nothing to do with my toe.”

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Kyle Shanahan hints at frustration with Brandon Aiyuk situation
NFL

Kyle Shanahan hints at frustration with Brandon Aiyuk situation

Kyle Shanahan credits 49ers fans for a unique edge no other team seems to have
NFL

Kyle Shanahan credits 49ers fans for a unique edge no other team seems to have

49ers get defensive help as Kyle Shanahan prepares for Brock Purdy’s return vs Cardinals
NFL

49ers get defensive help as Kyle Shanahan prepares for Brock Purdy’s return vs Cardinals

Panthers injury alarm: Why Jaycee Horn never returned after picking off Brock Purdy twice?
NFL

Panthers injury alarm: Why Jaycee Horn never returned after picking off Brock Purdy twice?

Better Collective Logo