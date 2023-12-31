How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The final day of 2023 promises fireworks both on and off the field, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL Week 17 matchup. Kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with both teams desperately in need of a win to solidify their postseason aspirations.

The Kansas City Chiefs want to put the 14-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders behind them, that was the third loss in December for them. They still have enough time to recover and try to defend their Super Bowl title in the upcoming postseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals are going through a tough season, but they are still playing for a spot in the playoffs. Last week they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 11-34, that was the end of a good winning streak for the Bengals.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals be played?

Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, December 31 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs, with their high-powered offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, enter the game at 9-6, clinging to the AFC West lead. However, last week’s disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders exposed flaws in their run defense and offensive decision-making. A win against the Bengals would not only secure the division title but also provide much-needed momentum heading into the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, December 31, will be broadcast in the US by CBS.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.