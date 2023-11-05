How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and this Week 9 matchup in Germany has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. Despite a few struggles this season, Mahomes is still capable of taking over games with his arm and his legs. Tagovailoa has thrown for over 2,416 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he has also improved his accuracy and decision-making.

The Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Germany hoping to regain their rhythm after the defeat in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos 9-24 in what was a tough defeat that put an end to the Chiefs’ winning streak that they had been maintaining since the Week 2. After this game they enter Bye Week 10.

The Miami Dolphins won last week against the weak New England Patriots 31-17, that game was relatively easy for them and was perfect to put the Week 7 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles behind them. So far the Dolphins and Chiefs have the same record of 6-2-0.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins be played?

Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, November 5 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The Dolphins also have a strong running game led by Raheem Mostert, and they have a trio of talented receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Both defenses have been solid this season, but the Chiefs have the edge in terms of overall talent. The Dolphins have a young but talented defense, but they have been inconsistent at times this season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Sunday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NFLN.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphinswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN