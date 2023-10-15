How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The home team was worried about a losing streak that they had been carrying since Week 2 but things returned to normal. On the other hand, the visitors are in a similar situation to last season, trapped and with no way out.

The Raiders finally put an end to the losing streak they had been carrying on their backs since losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, which also included losses against the Steelers and Chargers. Last week they won 17-13 against the Packers.

The Patriots are trapped in a losing record that could lead them to finish the season with worse results than in 2022, but the good news is that with Bill Belichick there is always some option to solve things.

When will Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots be played?

Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 15 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The previous two weeks were a disaster for the visitors, they have a 1-4 record and the home team has a 2-3 record, both teams have losing records but at least the home team won a recent game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriotswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN