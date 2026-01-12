Is Aaron Rodgers retiring from the NFL after Steelers’ playoff loss to Texans in 2026 Wild Card?

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers fought until the end, but they couldn’t change destiny. The Houston Texans entered Acrisure Stadium and walked away with the ticket to the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Now, Rodgers’ future is up in the air as a decision on retirement seems imminent.

Coming into the 2025 NFL season, Rodgers admitted this would be his final rodeo. However, the year he’s had with the Steelers, along with some vintage performances here and there have shown him he’s still got it. Instead of confirming his retirement after the campaign, A-Rod has recently left the door open on a potential return for the 2026 season.

“I’m 42 years old and I’m on a one year deal. So, you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. So, that’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play,” Rodgers admitted in December during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I mean, not a lot of options, but there’ll be options. I would think maybe one or two if I decide that I still want to play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simply put, Rodgers’ future is up in the air. Both scenarios seem as likely, Rodgers may hang up the cleats just as much as he might announce a return for the 2026 campaign. All that is clear right now is that Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl hopes came to a crushing end at the merciless hands of Houston, who is moving on. Following the Texans‘ win on the road, the NFL playoff picture has been updated, with all Divisional round matchups confirmed.

Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision is up in the air

Advertisement

Rodgers’ deal with Steelers

Following a dramatic offseason saga in 2025, Rodgers put pen to paper on a one-year contract worth $13.65 million, with $10 million in guaranteed money. Although the season didn’t end as Steelers fans hoped, Pittsburgh is likely to be among the suitors for the 42-year-old, future Hall of Famer quarterback.

Advertisement

see also Steelers could replace Aaron Rodgers with a very surprising quarterback in 2026

However, Rodgers may be looking for a change of scenery to chase his second Super Bowl ring in 2026. If A-Rod’s future—whether retiring or giving it another shot—remains unclear, his next team is even more uncertain.