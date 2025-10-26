Is Bryce Young playing today for Panthers vs Bills in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers are off to a commendable start this regular season, sitting at 4-3. They are set to face the Buffalo Bills, a formidable adversary with a 4-2 record, who are anticipated to pose a significant challenge to the Panthers today.

Young has emerged as a pivotal player on a team striving to improve following a lackluster previous season marred by disappointment. Focused on delivering standout performances, the team remains patiently optimistic for the necessary adjustments that will secure victories in crucial matchups.

Conversely, the Bills are rallying behind Josh Allen as their linchpin in this critical game, after a two-game losing streak underscored by underwhelming defensive performances against the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

As these dynamics unfold, both the Panthers and the Bills find themselves in need of a win today to bolster their playoff hopes in the NFL and chart a course to the Super Bowl this season.

Is Bryce Young playing for the Panthers vs Bills today?

Bryce Young is not expected to play against the Buffalo Bills today. ESPN’s David Newton reports that Young recently underwent an MRI on his ankle, with results indicating he won’t be fit for this pivotal matchup.

In Young’s absence, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is slated to step in. Dalton’s seasoned experience could prove instrumental in guiding the Panthers towards a victory over the Bills.

Additional absences in the Panthers vs. Bills game

While the Panthers face minimal injury doubts apart from Young, the Bills will be without DaQuan Jones and Taylor Rapp, alongside Josh Palmer, who are confirmed absentees.

With these elements in play, the Panthers and the Bills are gearing up for a highly anticipated and challenging encounter, as both fan bases eagerly await Week 8 results. As the NFL season approaches its midpoint, each game becomes increasingly crucial for a playoff berth.

