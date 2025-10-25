Andy Dalton reveals his mindset ahead of start over Bryce Young in Panthers’ game vs Bills

The Carolina Panthers will face the Buffalo Bills without Bryce Young. Their starting quarterback has an ankle injury, which prompted the team to name NFL veteran Andy Dalton to start the game. The ‘Red Rifle’ has revealed his approach for this game.

“I think we’re comfortable with what we’re doing. I think we’ve experienced a lot so far and we can build off the momentum of where we’re at right now,” Dalton said. “At this point I’m just trying to keep this thing going. We’ve just got to keep playing like we can play.”

For Dalton, it’s simple, if the Panthers are winning games, he needs to keep that energy going for the team to compete. Especially against a team like the Bills, Dalton needs to avoid turnovers and be accurate with the football.

Panthers should rely on their running backs

The real strength of the Panthers is their running game. They have a very talented duo of backs in Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle. As a matter of fact, Dowdle has 569 scrimmage yards in the last three weeks alone. Hubbard, is coming back from a calf injury, but now they have an elite committee to harm opponents.

Rico Dowdle #5 of the Carolina Panthers

The Bills have the 31st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL. Hence, Dalton and company should definitely rely on the two backs to not only score points, but to keep Josh Allen off rhythm and on the sidelines for most of the game.

The Panthers are unbeaten at home

Carolina has a winning record, which is not something you’ve read a lot in recent years. It is 4-3 but the Panthers have made sure their home is respected. They are 3-0 at Bank of America Stadium. They’ve beaten Atlanta (30-0), Miami (27-24), and Dallas (30-27).

Now, the Bills are better than all those teams. Still, if you’re the Panthers, you are not only motivated by that, but also by the three-game winning streak they’re rolling with right now.