Is Bryce Young playing today for Panthers vs Packers in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

Bryce Young’s Carolina Panthers find themselves at a pivotal point in the NFL season, where even the slightest misstep could jeopardize their chances in the NFC South race. Their trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers shapes up as a high-stakes matchup — one in which securing a road win feels essential to keeping their postseason hopes alive.

The good news for Dave Canales and his coaching staff is that they’ll have their starting quarterback available for this crucial matchup. According to NFL.com, Bryce Young has been removed from the injury report and is set to start against the Packers.

“Bryce Young will be back for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Young, who missed the previous week with an ankle sprain, has no designation on Friday’s injury report and is slated to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.”

It’s worth noting that the injury sustained in Week 7 against the Jets forced Canales to start Andy Dalton at quarterback, a move that came in what turned out to be their last home game — a lopsided 40–9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers.

What injury did Young have?

Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young was forced to leave during 13-6 victory over the New York Jets late in the third quarter after sustaining a right ankle injury on a sack.

Back to winning ways

The Carolina Panthers must quickly shake off the humiliating 40-9 beatdown by the Bills as they travel to Lambeau Field to face the surging Packers. With a crucial NFC South race brewing—and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently leading the pack—Carolina needs to prove last week was an anomaly. A strong showing is mandatory to maintain realistic expectations for a division title push against the Bucs.

What’s next for the Panthers?

Following the embarrassing blowout loss to the Bills, the Carolina Panthers face a critical three-game gauntlet that will define their NFC South title aspirations. It begins with a daunting road test against the high-flying Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Win or lose, the true test of their mettle lies in the subsequent back-to-back divisional matchups: first, a crucial home stand against the struggling New Orleans Saints, and then a pivotal road rematch against the Atlanta Falcons.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding the current division lead, Carolina absolutely must secure victories in these NFC South battles to stay relevant in the race and salvage their season.

