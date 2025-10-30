Carolina Panthers get update on Bryce Young ahead of the Week 9 matchup vs Packers

The Carolina Panthers played without Bryce Young last week. Boy, did they miss him! The offense looked very bad and now, as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers, the team has an update on their starting quarterback.

With Andy Dalton, the offense looked absolutely terrible. They scored only nine points and couldn’t move the ball effectively. However, the latest reports indicate that Young was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Dalton, on the other hand, was limited due to a thumb issue. Hence, it all points back to Young being under center. Young had the Panthers on a three-game winning streak before Dalton’s blunder last week.

Dalton made the Panthers pray for Young’s return

Young is not an elite quarterback. In fact, he is a bottom-tier quarterback in the NFL. However, if Dalton proved something, is that Young is clearly the best quarterback on the Panthers’ roster.

Andy Dalton, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

Against the Bills, he went 16/24 for 175 yards, an interception, two fumbles, and a 70.7 passer rating. It was a very bad outing against a Bills’ defense who has been not exactly good this year.

Carolina needs to bounce back but it’s a tough outing

Against the Packers, it’s a tough out against a very fierce defense. Young will need to get rid of the ball quick, fast, and in a hurry, otherwise he will get wrecked. The Panthers need to be able to establish the run.

After the Packers game, however, it’s a winnable game against the New Orleans Saints, who are starting Tyler Shough from now on. So, if the Panthers go 0-2 after the Bills and Packers, they can bounce back easily against the Saints.