Is Cooper Kupp playing today for Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to cement themselves as NFC contenders. To do so, they have to beat divisional rivals Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. However, there are questions on wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s status. Will he suit up?

After missing Week 9 with heel and hamstring injuries, Kupp was able to log practices late in the week ahead of the Cardinals game. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp, questionable with a hamstring and heel injury, has a better shot of playing this week than last week. It’s still up in the air, but he’s got a chance.“

Kupp has been a bit underwhelming in terms of receiving yards. The former Ram has 24 receptions for 293 yards and one touchdown. However, he has been stellar in other parts of the game. He is arguably the best WR at blocking, and that’s something that Seattle has thanked about Kupp. He helps open lanes for the running game very effectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Seahawks have a new weapon

During the trade deadline, the Seahawks acquired WR Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints. Shaheed will become a huge threat downfield and Seattle gets a new dimension on the offense with him.

Rashid Shaheed #22.

Advertisement

Shaheed has 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns this year. He’s done that in a poor offense like the Saints. Now, he will enter a new, more prolific scheme in Seattle.

Advertisement

Sam Darnold has a clear WR1 though

Sam Darnold has been stellar with the Seahawks. Much of that success comes from the fact that he found the perfect partner in crime. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has evolved into arguably a top 5 wide receiver in the NFL.

Advertisement

He leads the league in receiving yards with 948 on 58 catches. He also has four touchdowns. JSN is averaging 118.5 yards per game and has looked absolutely unstoppable. Now, if you pair him up with Kupp and now Shaheed, the Seahawks could make lots of damage for the upcoming games.