Super Bowl MVP opens up about ‘revenge game’ as Seahawks face Rams in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Los Angeles Rams. Two NFC West teams who are also 7-2 will surely be the best game of Week 11 of the NFL season. However, there’s more to meet the eye. A former Super Bowl MVP with one team is now playing for the other side and he spoke up about the meaning of this game.

Cooper Kupp won the Super Bowl MVP when he played for the Rams and they won against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was thanks to Kupp, who not only had 99 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, but also had the game-winning touchdown.

Now, Kupp plays for the Seahawks and they visit his former team. Usually, this revenge games come with ill-will, but for Kupp, “It’s another football game. You get out there, play your game. I love these guys, I love so many of the guys over there, but at the end of the day, you’ve to go play a football game, so that’s going to be what it is.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kupp was special with the Rams

Kupp played eight years with the Rams and he was nothing short of spectacular. He averaged 1,271.1 yards per 17 games with the Rams, he scored 57 touchdowns and grabbed 634 receptions. He won the receiving triple crown in 2021, the same year where he won Super Bowl MVP.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Kupp exceled thanks to his surgical route-running and safe hands. He was stellar with Jared Goff and even more with Matthew Stafford. Kupp, now at 32, signed with the Seahawks prior to the start of this season.

Advertisement

see also Analyst notes key detail in Seahawks’ dominant win over Cardinals

Kupp’s role with Seattle is very different

When the Rams had Kupp, he was an absolute workhorse. He had plenty of targets and the offense relied on him. Now in Seattle, the Seahawks already have a workhorse in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Advertisement

Hence, Kupp’s role is more of a second fiddle but the Seahawks also use him a lot with one of his most underrated skills: blocking. Kupp is arguably the best blocker of any wide receiver in the NFL. He is good, tough and disciplined when blocking.