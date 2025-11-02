Trending topics:
Is Cooper Kupp playing today for Seahawks vs Commanders in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

Cooper Kupp is the best wide receiver the Seattle Seahawks have, but fans are wondering whether he will be able to play in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Cooper Kupp, WR for the Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks underwent several changes during the offseason, especially on offense. With DK Metcalf joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team needed to find a new top wide receiver, and Cooper Kupp was the best option available.

Seattle signed Kupp to a three-year, $45 million deal. While his numbers haven’t quite met expectations so far, he’s still regarded as a premier wideout who adds valuable experience and reliability to Sam Darnold’s offense.

Unfortunately, he has been struggling with some health issues that have made him questionable for the Seahawks’ upcoming game.

Is Cooper Kupp available for the Seahawks vs. Commanders Week 9 game?

Cooper Kupp is currently listed as questionable for Week 9. The wide receiver was initially dealing with a heel issue, but a hamstring injury appeared on the team’s final injury report.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed the situation during his Friday press conference, noting that Kupp’s availability will likely come down to a game-time decision.

The Seahawks have already ruled out Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (quad) for the matchup against Washington. As a result, it appears that Jaxon Smith-Njigba will once again shoulder a heavy workload if Kupp is unable to suit up.

