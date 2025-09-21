Trending topics:
NFL

Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Bears vs Cowboys today in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?

D’Andre Swift has been a highly reliable running back for the Chicago Bears, but will he be able to play today in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys?

By Fernando Franco Puga

D'Andre Swift, running back for the Chicago Bears
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesD'Andre Swift, running back for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Many fans are wondering whether D’Andre Swift will be able to play in today’s matchup.

Week 3 presents a very tough game for the Bears. They will host the Cowboys at Soldier Field, with Chicago fans desperately hoping for a win for Caleb Williams’ team.

It will definitely be a challenging matchup for the Bears, whose running game will be key in trying to defeat the Lone Star franchise and secure their first victory of the season.

Advertisement

Will D’Andre Swift play for the Bears against the Cowboys in Week 3?

Throughout the week, the Bears listed D’Andre Swift as questionable for Week 3. The running back is dealing with a hamstring injury that has raised concerns among fans.

Dak Prescott’s Cowboys could get good news as Caleb Williams’ Bears might lose a key weapon

see also

Dak Prescott’s Cowboys could get good news as Caleb Williams’ Bears might lose a key weapon

Fortunately for Chicago, D’Andre Swift is expected to play against the Cowboys in Week 3. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the running back will see action at Soldier Field today.

Advertisement

Even though Swift is cleared to play, he may see limited game time due to his injury. The Bears do not want his condition to worsen and could give Kyle Monangai more touches this week.

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Dak Prescott’s Cowboys could get good news as Caleb Williams’ Bears might lose a key weapon
NFL

Dak Prescott’s Cowboys could get good news as Caleb Williams’ Bears might lose a key weapon

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones ranks far from top 3 among US sports franchise holders
NFL

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones ranks far from top 3 among US sports franchise holders

Jerry Jones confirms upcoming extension for Brandon Aubrey: Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?
NFL

Jerry Jones confirms upcoming extension for Brandon Aubrey: Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?

Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today for Commanders vs. Raiders in Week 3 of the NFL 2025 season?
NFL

Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today for Commanders vs. Raiders in Week 3 of the NFL 2025 season?

Better Collective Logo