Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Bears vs Cowboys today in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Many fans are wondering whether D’Andre Swift will be able to play in today’s matchup.

Week 3 presents a very tough game for the Bears. They will host the Cowboys at Soldier Field, with Chicago fans desperately hoping for a win for Caleb Williams’ team.

It will definitely be a challenging matchup for the Bears, whose running game will be key in trying to defeat the Lone Star franchise and secure their first victory of the season.

Will D’Andre Swift play for the Bears against the Cowboys in Week 3?

Throughout the week, the Bears listed D’Andre Swift as questionable for Week 3. The running back is dealing with a hamstring injury that has raised concerns among fans.

Fortunately for Chicago, D’Andre Swift is expected to play against the Cowboys in Week 3. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the running back will see action at Soldier Field today.

Even though Swift is cleared to play, he may see limited game time due to his injury. The Bears do not want his condition to worsen and could give Kyle Monangai more touches this week.

