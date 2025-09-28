Is Davante Adams playing for Rams vs Colts today in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season?

The anticipation is palpable as the Los Angeles Rams square off against the Indianapolis Colts, with both teams eager for a crucial victory. The Rams’ fan base is particularly excited, hoping to see standout performances from key players, like Davante Adams.

The Rams kicked off the season in impressive form. With strategic roster enhancements, the Los Angeles franchise is poised to challenge for a postseason berth. Despite last season’s achievements, there’s a sense that they have more to give this year.

Holding a 2-1 record with wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, yet falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams are determined to solidify their playoff position. Players like Puka Nacua and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford are expected to be pivotal on the field.

Conversely, the Colts have emerged as one of the few teams to remain unbeaten at the start of the regular season. Having defeated the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos, Indianapolis aims to maintain their strong start through the initial weeks of the NFL.

Is Davante Adams playing today in Rams vs Colts?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Davante Adams is likely to play against the Colts. Despite being listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, sources confirm Adams’ participation for Sunday’s game. “Adams, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Colts, per source,” Schefter shared on social media.

Should Adams face any setbacks pre-game, Jordan Whittington could step up. Whittington has participated in all three of the Rams’ regular-season fixtures, recording a touchdown and 49 rushing yards.

Colts’ key player status for today’s game

In addition to Adams’ game-day status, the Colts have been monitoring one of their critical defensive assets. DeForest Buckner, who was also initially questionable, is confirmed to play today, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Colts DT DeForest Buckner (questionable, back) is ‘ready to go’ for Sunday vs. Rams, per source,” Fowler disclosed. Buckner’s presence is crucial for the Colts’ defense as they look to stymie the Rams’ offensive strategies.

