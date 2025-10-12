Is Ja’Marr Chase playing today for Bengals vs Packers in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season will bring us a must-watch in the second slate of the Sunday games, with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. In the hours leading to kickoff, there is one important question for many fans — especially those playing fantasy football: Is Ja’Marr Chase playing today?

The Bengals star wide receiver has been listed as questionable after missing practice time due to illness during the week, sparking speculation about his status for the Week 6 game. Still, Chase is expected to play against the Packers today.

That’s the information shared by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN, who believe the Bengals will count on their star wideout at Lambeau Field. Jordan Schultz of FOX added that Cincinnati would see how Chase felt this morning, but unless he feels worse, the wideout will likely suit up for his team.

Joe Flacco might benefit from having Ja’Marr Chase vs. Packers

Counting on Chase would be great news not only for Bengals fans and fantasy owners, but especially for Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback, who was traded to Cincinnati this week, will make his first start in a Bengals uniform shortly after after leaving the Cleveland Browns.

Ja’Marr Chase runs with the ball.

To have a star weapon like Chase at his disposal could make things easier for the 40-year-old, who’s taking the helm of the Bengals offense with only a few practices under his belt.

Chase, Bengals weapons might help Flacco improve

Flacco is facing the challenging task of revitalizing a unit that has struggled since Joe Burrow got injured in Week 2, with Jake Browning leaving a lot to be desired as the Bengals’ starting quarterback during the LSU product’s absence.

The start of the 2025 NFL season hasn’t been easy for Flacco, as his poor performances for the Browns saw him get benched before getting traded. However, it’s safe to say that Cincinnati offers Flacco better weapons than the ones he had in Cleveland. With Chase in line to play today, the seasoned QB might notice that from his very first start.