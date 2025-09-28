Is Jayden Daniels playing for Commanders vs Falcons today in Week 4 of 2025 NFL season?

The Washington Commanders are looking to stay hot after last weekend’s win over the Raiders. But to keep the momentum going, they’ll need to rise to the occasion on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons await. Jayden Daniels‘ team enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record, and a victory could be crucial in solidifying their status as true contenders in the NFC East.

Unfortunately for Dan Quinn’s squad, their star player and top offensive weapon won’t be seeing the field this week once again. Daniels is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered back in Week 2, and he’s officially ruled out.

The news was confirmed on the Commanders’ official website, where the team also announced that Marcus Mariota will get the start for the second straight week.

“The Washington Commanders have ruled quarterback Jayden Daniels out for the second straight week, meaning backup Marcus Mariota will start against the Atlanta Falcons.”

Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders warms up.

“Daniels, who has been dealing with a knee injury since the Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, returned to practice in a limited capacity this week. He was seen working through individual drills on Wednesday and Thursday but was not on the field during the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to the media.”

What’s keeping Jayden Daniels off the field?

The Washington Commanders‘ offense will once again be without its dynamic signal-caller, Jayden Daniels, as the quarterback continues to deal with a nagging knee sprain. Daniels sustained the injury—a sprain to his left knee—during a pivotal moment in the Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

While he initially attempted to play through the pain, the team’s medical staff has opted for caution, holding the dual-threat QB out of the lineup until his mobility is fully restored, prioritizing his long-term health.

What’s next for the Commanders?

With their sights set on staying in the hunt for the NFC East title, here’s a look at the upcoming matchups the Commanders will face this NFL season:

