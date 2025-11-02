Is JJ McCarthy playing today for Vikings vs Lions in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

The Minnesota Vikings is facing the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of the NFL season. For this divisional game, fans are wondering who will be the quarterback for that game. With Carson Wentz injured, will JJ McCarthy finally be back after injury?

Well, yes. McCarthy has not played since Week 2, but he is expected to play on Sunday vs. Lions. More than everything, he needs to stay healthy as Wentz will miss the season due to a shoulder injury.

McCarthy hasn’t been stellar. He has a 1-1 record, completing just 58.5% of his passes, for 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 67.2 passer rating.

Brian Flores is in the eye of the hurricane

Regarded as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, Brian Flores’ reputation might not be accurate, at least in 2025. They are 19th in scoring defense. However, every good quarterback lits them up.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings

In fact, Minnesota ranks 28th as they allow a 104 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. Not only that, but quarterback Jared Goff is 8-0 against the Vikings since becoming the Lions’ signal-caller.

The Vikings need to win now

As it currently stands, the Vikings are 3-4 and in last place of the NFC North. All other teams are over .500. Since last year, this is the most competitive division in football.

Therefore, if the Vikings keep losing games, and divisional ones, their season might turn upside down. Right now, they are on a two-game losing streak and this game against the Lions is a hard test for them, but they must avoid a third consecutive defeat at all costs.