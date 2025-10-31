Vikings provide final update on JJ McCarthy’s availability for Week 9 game vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings still have playoff hopes alive in the 2025 NFL season. In Week 9, they face the Detroit Lions, and the club has provided a final update on JJ McCarthy’s availability for this crucial NFC North duel.

JJ McCarthy began the 2025 season after recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in 2024. Unfortunately, he got hurt again earlier this year, forcing the team to start Carson Wentz in his place.

Fortunately for the Vikings, their 2024 first-round pick is back. The team did not assign any injury designation to McCarthy, meaning he’s cleared to play in the Week 9 matchup against the Lions.

McCarthy must stay healthy

The Vikings’ quarterback room has been plagued by injuries this season. Not only did McCarthy miss time, but Carson Wentz has now been placed on injured reserve.

Wentz, who filled in during McCarthy’s absence, will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. The veteran went 2–3 as a starter, but now it’s time for the former Michigan standout to take back control of the offense.

McCarthy hasn’t been able to stay as healthy as the Vikings had hoped. With his return, it’s vital that he avoids further injuries — as things would become far more complicated if he’s sidelined again.

Behind McCarthy is Max Brosmer, an undrafted free-agent signing this year. All hopes now rest on the 2024 first-round pick, who still needs to prove his long-term value as the team’s franchise quarterback.

A complicated week to return

The Vikings face a tough test in Week 9 against the Lions. Despite changing offensive and defensive coordinators, Detroit remains a true contender, and McCarthy will need to be ready for the challenge.

The former Michigan star won’t have an easy task in his return. It’s crucial that his offensive line provides solid protection against a Lions defense led by Aidan Hutchinson, one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers.

