Is Joe Flacco playing today for Bengals vs Bears in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ season could hinge on what happens at Paycor Stadium this afternoon, where Joe Flacco’s team absolutely needs a win over the Chicago Bears. In a division plagued by injuries to its top stars, Zac Taylor’s squad is looking to close the gap on the Steelers.

The good news for the team undoubtedly comes in the form of the recently acquired Joe Flacco’s health. According to NFL.com, the veteran starting quarterback may take the field alongside his Cincinnati teammates after recovering from his AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

“Joe Flacco is planning to start on Sunday versus the Bears, barring something unforeseen with his AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.”

It’s worth noting that Flacco joined the franchise just a few weeks ago, following the serious injury to Joe Burrow early in the season. In response, the front office decided to rely on the experience of the former Browns quarterback.

Will McDonald IV #9 of the New York Jets sacks Joe Flacco.

Staying in the hunt

Despite a campaign decimated by injuries, most notably the long-term absence of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals miraculously remain in the hunt for the AFC North crown.

Credit the defense’s timely performances and the steady, veteran hand of Joe Flacco under center for keeping the team afloat in the league’s most competitive division. However, with the Ravens pulling ahead and the Steelers still hovering near the top, the Bengals’ path forward is brutally clear: they cannot afford another defeat.

Every game from here on out is a must-win to stay within striking distance, giving them a chance—however slim—for a late-season push and a potential Burrow return that could redefine the division race.

What’s next for the Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals face a make-or-break three-game sequence that will likely determine the fate of their season. It begins with a crucial home tilt against the Chicago Bears this Sunday, a game they must win to maintain their precarious position in the AFC Wild Card picture.

Following that, the much-needed Bye Week offers a vital opportunity to heal lingering injuries and strategize for the final push. The stretch culminates with a pivotal AFC North showdown on the road against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, an absolute must-win divisional battle that could make up ground or sink their divisional dreams for good.

