Josh Allen turns heads with blunt self-critique after win over Bucs

In the AFC East, two teams refuse to give an inch: the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and his teammates haven’t given up hope of claiming the top spot in the division, and after a solid win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bills reaffirmed their goals are for this NFL season.

Even so, many believe the performance this team showed last weekend against the Bucs was far from ideal — especially in the eyes of its biggest star. In a recent session with the media, Allen was blunt in admitting he didn’t have his best outing of the season.

“I didn’t play too well,” the QB said. “I don’t think so. Obviously, in the second half we got things rolling. . . . There was just too many throws that I feel like I don’t miss. There’s really no excuse for that. It’s just going out there and, again, trusting the guys and I need to make those plays when the opportunities are there. I’m confident that we can still get things going there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In what ended as a 44–32 win for Sean McDermott’s squad, Allen put up some intriguing numbers — at least in the first half (8-of-17 with two interceptions) — but a few questionable decisions from the quarterback led him to offer such a strong self-critique.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Closing in on the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills refuse to yield any ground in the competitive AFC East, continuing their relentless pursuit of the division-leading New England Patriots. Fueled by star quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills view every game as an opportunity to close the gap and claim the top spot.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen ends surprising drought with long-range TD bomb to Tyrell Shavers

Their sights are firmly set on dethroning the perennial power, and they have made it clear that anything less than winning the division and securing a home playoff game would be a disappointment. As the season progresses, Buffalo remains hot on the heels of New England, making this one of the most exciting and critical divisional races in the entire NFL.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Bills?

The Bills face a daunting and highly consequential stretch of games that will test their resolve as they fight for the AFC East crown. The challenge begins with a quick turnaround for TNF in Houston against the Texans, forcing the team to navigate a tough road environment on a short week.

That is followed by a grueling trip to the cold weather of the AFC North to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, a historic rival known for physical play. The three-game run culminates back home in Orchard Park in a highly anticipated rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, a critical AFC showdown that carries significant playoff seeding implications. These three matchups are essential for the Bills to prove their championship mettle and maintain their push for the top seed.

Advertisement