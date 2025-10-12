Is Kyler Murray playing today for Cardinals vs Colts in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are at a critical juncture, needing victories in the upcoming weeks to keep pace with rival teams and secure a playoff berth this season. Following a disappointing performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, today’s game against the Indianapolis Colts represents a crucial opportunity for the Cardinals to recalibrate and regain momentum.

It’s shaping up to be a formidable contest. The Colts have surged to a strong 4-1 record in the NFL regular season, while the Cardinals have managed two wins alongside three losses. With this context, Cardinals fans are hopeful their roster will remain resilient, providing the foundation for crucial victories in the coming weeks.

The Arizona camp faced significant criticism regarding their execution against the Titans. Fumbles and costly errors marred what was an otherwise promising outing, ultimately resulting in a narrow one-point loss that the Cardinals‘ faithful endured in Week 5.

While such struggles continue for the Cardinals, the Colts narrative is starkly different, co-leading the AFC South standings with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Week 6 contest serves as a pivotal occasion for the Colts to sustain their impressive run and reinforce their Super Bowl credentials.

Is Murray playing today for Cardinals vs Colts?

Kyler Murray is not expected to take the field today for the Arizona Cardinals as they face the Indianapolis Colts. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Murray continues to recover from a foot injury, with his return date remaining uncertain for now.

In Murray’s absence, the Cardinals face the significant challenge of containing the Colts’ potent offense, spearheaded by the standout duo of Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.

Who is reportedly replacing Murray today for Cardinals vs Colts?

Per reports, Jacob Brissett is slated to step in for Kyler Murray today. In his debut start this season, Brissett has the chance to impress and demonstrate to his former team the depth of his capabilities and what he can offer.

With this scenario, fans anticipate a distinct matchup dynamic, as the Cardinals adjust to playing without their star quarterback and the Colts aim to solidify their playoff aspirations with another victory.

