Is Kyler Murray playing today for Cardinals vs Cowboys on MNF in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

The NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals has been far from what was expected, although a potential winning streak could restore Kyler Murray’s team’s hopes of competing for a Wild Card. Monday Night Football in Week 9 will pit Jonathan Gannon’s squad against the Dallas Cowboys, in what is expected to be an AT&T Stadium packed with home fans.

According to SI.com, the franchise listed Kyler Murray as questionable for tonight’s game, meaning his participation isn’t guaranteed until the last minute. If he can’t play, his experienced backup Jacoby Brissett will once again take the reins.

NFL insider Adam Schefter, for his part, predicted that Murray is making great progress on the foot injury he has been dealing with. The former Patriots player is likely to suit up for the Cardinals.

“Kyler Murray is making progress from his foot sprain, and could have a role Monday night, but Brissett will start,” the reported stated via @AdamShefter. Arizona is looking to secure its third win of the season.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals.

What injury is plaguing Kyler Murray?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray may miss his third consecutive game tonight as he continues to recover from a mid-foot sprain. The franchise signal-caller has been unable to gain medical clearance since sustaining the ailment in Week 5.

While coach Jonathan Gannon stated Murray is “getting better” and making progress, the team is electing to exercise caution with the $230.5 million man. Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett will once again lead the offense as Murray’s return remains on a week-to-week basis.

Attempting a comeback in the NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals face a critical MNF challenge against the Dallas Cowboys tonight, recognizing this as an essential victory to salvage their season. Trailing significantly in the stacked NFC West, where the Rams and Seahawks have dominated, a loss would essentially sink their divisional aspirations.

The Cardinals view this matchup as a pivotal, prime-time opportunity to secure a vital win, inject much-needed momentum, and narrow the gap on the division leaders, keeping their slim hopes of a late-season surge alive.

