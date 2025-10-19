Is Kyler Murray playing today for Cardinals vs Packers in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

If there is one player the Arizona Cardinals heavily depend on as they face the upcoming challenges of the NFL regular season, it is Kyler Murray. The starting quarterback has been managing a foot injury over the past two weeks, and now uncertainty looms over his return as the Cardinals prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

After a string of struggling performances in their recent games, the Cardinals are presented with another opportunity to set things right against the Packers. While Green Bay is experiencing a different dynamic this season in terms of performance, a victory would significantly bolster their prospects of securing a playoff spot by the end of the regular season.

As anticipation builds for this Arizona-based matchup, the fan base is eagerly awaiting the team’s lineup announcement to find out who will be the starting quarterback today amidst the swirling rumors around Murray leading up to this crucial game.

While the Cardinals‘ fans await this news, the Packers have already acknowledged that several players are listed as questionable. However, in the latest injury report, it is noted that Lukas Van Ness and Christian Watson have been ruled out due to foot and knee injuries, respectively.

Is Murray playing today for Cardinals vs. Packers?

Kyler Murray is set to be sidelined today as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Green Bay Packers. His foot injury has not yet healed, and reports indicate that Jacoby Brissett will step in as the starting quarterback today in Arizona.

With this decision reported, the fan base is anticipating the best from Brissett, who is set to play his second game of the season as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback. Should he demonstrate his ability to lead the team against the Packers, it might create a competitive atmosphere for the QB1 position ahead of the upcoming regular season challenges.

When is Murray set to play again with the Cardinals?

According to a report from Pro Football Rumors, Kyler Murray might return post-bye week, potentially making his comeback in November against the Dallas Cowboys.

With this outlook, the Cardinals are expected to make the most of their current situation, as Brissett could prove to be a valuable asset while Murray is sidelined. Meanwhile, the Packers remain determined to continue their stellar performances and secure victories en route to the playoffs.

